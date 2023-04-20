CBI arrests Chhota Rajan's aide

New Delhi: Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan's close aide Santosh Mahadeo Sawant was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation as he landed at Mumbai airport from Singapore, after being on the run for 18 years, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency was alerted by Interpol about the movement of Sawant, who was facing a Red Notice since 2012, from Singapore, they said. "An application was filed before the competent court on behalf of said absconding accused (Sawant) for his surrender before the trial court.