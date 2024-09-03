CBI Arrests Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Medical College Amid Financial Misconduct Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, along with three others, on charges of financial misconduct. The arrests, which took place late Monday night, included Ghosh's security guard Afsar Ali, and two hospital vendors, Biplav Singha and Sumana Hazara.



This development comes in the wake of a separate incident at the hospital, where a doctor was found raped and murdered in the seminar hall three weeks ago. The Calcutta High Court had previously criticized the handling of that case, suggesting that Ghosh should have been a primary person of interest in the investigation.

The financial probe against Ghosh was initiated following allegations by Dr. Akhtar Ali, a former colleague. Ali's petition to the High Court accused Ghosh of various corrupt practices, including:

- Illegal sale of unclaimed corpses

- Trafficking of biomedical waste

- Accepting commissions for awarding tenders to medical suppliers

- Extorting money from students in exchange for passing grades

The CBI's investigation, ordered by the Calcutta High Court, led to the filing of an FIR against Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities: Ma Tara Traders, Eshan Cafe, and Khama Louha. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ghosh's tenure as principal of RG Kar Medical College spanned from February 2021 to September 2023, with a brief interruption. He was in office when the doctor was found dead, which raised further questions about his role and the hospital's management.

The CBI had been interrogating Ghosh daily for two weeks prior to his arrest. This case has drawn significant attention, not only due to the financial allegations but also because of its connection to the separate rape and murder case, for which the main suspect, Sanjay Roy, has already been arrested.

These events have cast a shadow over the administration of one of Kolkata's prominent medical institutions, prompting calls for greater scrutiny and accountability in the healthcare sector.