CBI arrests MCL official while accepting bribe
Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a chief manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an individual.
The Central agency said it apprehended MCL's chief manager (mining) for Basundhara area in Sundargarh district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.
The complainant alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for facilitating the release of a compensation fund of Rs 11.37 lakh in connection with acquisition of land, the statement said. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant to release the compensation in favour of a relative of the complainant, it said.
Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe and later arrested him, the Central agency said.