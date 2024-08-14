Live
Just In
CBI Brings Allegedly Acuused Sanjoy Roy To Kolkata Headquarters
- Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into alleged rape-murder of Kolkata doctor.
- FORDA ends strike after ministerial assurances, while other medical associations continue protests despite legal warnings.
Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe in Kolkata Doctor Case, Medical Strikes Continue
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to take over the inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at a Kolkata medical college. This comes after the Calcutta High Court directed the case's transfer from local police, citing concerns over the initial handling of the investigation.
The court expressed skepticism about the police's decision to initially register the case as an unnatural death and questioned the delay in recording former principal Sandip Ghosh's statement.
In response to the incident, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has ended its indefinite strike following assurances from Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The minister promised to address their concerns and assured that no action would be taken against protesting doctors.
However, other medical associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), have chosen to continue their strike. These groups insist on seeing concrete solutions and the implementation of their demands before ending their protest.
The ongoing strikes have raised legal concerns, with AIIMS Delhi issuing a reminder that such actions could potentially violate a high court order and result in contempt of court charges.