CBI files charge sheet against 5 in Tapan Kandu murder case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has filed charge sheet against five accused in connection with the murder case of Tapan Kandu, who used to be a municipal councillior from Jhalda Municipality (West Bengal).

The charge sheet was filed against Dipak Kandu, Kalebar Singh alias Gopal Singh, Naren Kandu, Mohammed Asik alias Basir Khan and Satyaban Pramanik before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Purulia (West Bengal). The CBI had registered a case on April 6 this year in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Jhalda relating to alleged murder of Kandu.

It was further alleged that on March 13 this year, when Kandu along with his friends was returning from evening walk through Bagmundi Road, they were attacked by bike-borne assailants.

"It happened at around 5:15 p.m. on March 13. The bikers came from opposite direction and one of them fired three bullets aiming at Kandu. The accused then fled from the crime scene," said the CBI official.

Kandu collapsed on the road writhing in pain. His friends informed the police and he was then taken to Jhalda Hospital. His condition deteriorated after which he was referred to Ranchi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The CBI after conducting a thorough probe has filed first charge sheet in the matter.