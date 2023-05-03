CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD

During raids on the homes of Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his family members on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found 20 crore rupees in cash. Rajinder Kumar Gupta was the previous chairman and managing director of WAPCOS Ltd, a central public sector company that is a part of the Jal Shakti ministry.



The agency also filed a charge of owning disproportionate assets against Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav, and daughter-in-law Komal. The CBI searched the properties of the accused at 19 different locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat, and Ghaziabad, and as a result, a significant quantity of cash—approximately $20 million—as well as precious items including jewellery and other valuables as well as incriminating papers were recovered.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the agency has filed a case against the former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Jal Shakti) and his family on the basis of claims that the accused possessed disproportionate assets during the period from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, which was far beyond his known sources of income.

Additionally, it was claimed that the defendant launched a consultancy firm under the guise of a Delhi-based private company after leaving the service. Apartments, businesses, and farms allegedly owned by the defendant are located throughout Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat, and Chandigarh.