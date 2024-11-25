CBI gets evidence about circulation of expired medicines on RG Kar campus

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, probing the financial irregularities in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, have found crucial evidence about the circulation of expired medicines under new packing in the health facility.

As per evidence available with the investigating officials, such a deadly offence was the mastermind of the former and controversial principal of R. G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the entire scam was being carried out in connection with a section of the retail distributors who were known extremely close confidants of Ghosh, sources said.

The expired medicines, instead of being destroyed, were sent back to sections of the retail distribution, whose task was to wrap or pack them in new foils with fresh expiry dates.

Subsequently, those expired medicines were resold to R. G. Kar, and Ghosh used to earn hefty amounts as commission for streamlining such a deadly forgery, the sources said.

The sources said such an illegal practice was mainly rampant in the case of comparatively high-priced tablets required by the Chest-Medicine Department.

The woman doctor of R.G. Kar who became the victim of a ghastly rape and murder in August this year was attached to the Chest-Medicine Department.

Already several witnesses have told the investigating officials that the victim doctor was one of the most vocal about the quality of medicines that were supplied to the the Chest-Medicine Department.

The investigating officials were trying to find out whether the rape and murder crime had any connection with her objections about the quality of medicines.

The CBI was conducting two parallel probes against Ghosh, the first on the financial irregularities case and the second on the rape and murder crime.

The main charges against Ghosh and former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in the rape and murder case were misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence.