CBI obtains 10 days’ remand of NEET paper leak accused Rocky
One of the masterminds of the NEET question paper leak case, Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky was produced in the CBI Court in Patna on Thursday which gave the central agency his remand for 10 days.
A CBI team arrested Rocky from Jharkhand on Thursday as he was attempting to flee to Nepal.
Rocky, nephew of the main mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya, hails from Nalanda District. He was running a restaurant in Ranchi and coordinating operations from there.
The CBI is also searching for his uncle Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is currently on the run.
Investigations revealed that Rocky had booked rooms for 30 to 35 candidates at the Learn Play School in Patna.
The leaked question paper was allegedly passed from Sanjeev Mukhiya to Rocky, who had it solved by medical students in Patna and Ranchi before providing it to candidates for memorisation.