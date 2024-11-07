CBI probing Rahul's UK citizenship issue

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday that a CBI probe had been initiated into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship on a PIL being heard by the Allahabad High Court. When the petitioner, a Karnataka BJP worker, said he had moved a PIL in the Allahabad High Court, a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it didn't want any conflicting orders to be passed. There cannot be two parallel petitions on the same cause of action, said the bench, permitting S Vignesh Shishir to file an affidavit on the relevant developments following his PIL in the Allahabad High Court.

The matter before the Delhi High Court was on a plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who sought directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to decide his representation seeking cancellation of Gandhi's Indian citizenship.

Swamy, in his plea, also sought a direction to the MHA to furnish a status report on the representation filed by him against Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

While Swamy maintained that the matter before the Allahabad High Court had nothing to do with his case and the prayers were totally different, Shishir claimed Swamy's plea had led to multiplicity and parallel proceedings. The court asked Shishir to file an application for impleadment in the petition before it and listed the matter on December 6.