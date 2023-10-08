Live
Just In
CBI raid at Kolkata Mayor’s residence concludes after over 10 hours
Concluding a marathon raid for over 10 hours, the team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ultimately came out of the resident of West Bengal Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim at around 6.30 p.m. on Sunday
The raid and search operations at Hakim’s residence at Chetla in south Kolkata started at 8 a.m.
During the 10 hours, neither was anyone allowed to come out of the residence nor anyone was allowed to enter.
However, throughout the period of raid and search operations, the Trinamool Congress supporters kept on assembling in front of the Mayor’s residence to stage demonstrations against action.
The raid and search operations were conducted in relation to the CBI’s probe on the multi- crore cash for municipalities’ job case.
At the end of the raid and search operations, Hakim’s daughter Priiyadarshini Hakim said that that the entire family went through an immense mental torture throughout this period of ten hours.
"We have nothing to hide. What about our social respect and dignity which is being compromised every now and then? What about the harassment that our family went through? Who will take the responsibility for it when there is no evidence of wrongdoing?" she questioned.
At the end of the raid Hakim himself told the media persons that he and his family members have been unnecessarily harassed. “I had to attend a family ritual following the death of one of my brothers. What have I done? As a Municipal Affairs Minister, I had no role regarding appointments in municipalities. I am being harassed because I refused to succumb to the pressure from BJP," he said.