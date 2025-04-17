CBI Raids AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak’s Residence in Foreign Funding Probe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Gujarat co-in-charge Durgesh Pathak in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The agency registered a case against Pathak yesterday and carried out searches for nearly three hours at his Delhi residence. Officials confirmed that the probe pertains to suspected irregularities involving foreign funding received by the leader.

The Aam Aadmi Party has strongly condemned the raid, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing central agencies to target political opponents. The party claimed that the raid was politically motivated and timed to disrupt its preparations for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Reacting to the development, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that the move was a response to the party’s growing presence in Gujarat. “As soon as AAP began its preparations for the Gujarat elections, the CBI raided the house of our Gujarat co-incharge Durgesh Pathak. Only AAP poses a real challenge to BJP in Gujarat, and this raid exposes their anxiety. But the BJP still hasn’t understood that we won’t be intimidated,” she said.

आम आदमी पार्टी ने जैसे ही गुजरात चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू की, गुजरात के सह-प्रभारी दुर्गेश पाठक के घर CBI रेड करने पहुंच गई!



गुजरात में “आप” ही भाजपा को चुनौती दे सकती है और यह रेड इनकी बौखलाहट दिखा रही है! इतने सालों मे भाजपा को समझ नहीं आया कि हम उनकी धमकियों से डरने वाले नहीं हैं — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 17, 2025

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh echoed similar sentiments. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “BJP's dirty game has started again. The CBI has reached the home of Durgesh Pathak. Ever since he was appointed as co-incharge of Gujarat, the Modi government has been trying to threaten him through such tactics. Despite using every trick to eliminate AAP, the BJP still finds no peace.”

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also criticized the move, calling it a politically motivated conspiracy. “The moment Durgesh Pathak was given the responsibility of Gujarat elections 2027, the CBI raided his house. This is no coincidence — this is BJP’s fear turning into a conspiracy. They know only AAP can challenge them in Gujarat, and that truth is shaking them,” Sisodia stated in his social media post.

गुजरात चुनाव 2027 की ज़िम्मेदारी मिलते ही दुर्गेश पाठक @ipathak25 के घर पर CBI रेड!

ये कोई इत्तेफाक नहीं, ये बीजेपी की डर से निकली हुई साज़िश है।



BJP जानती है कि गुजरात में अब सिर्फ़ आम आदमी पार्टी ही उन्हें चुनौती दे सकती है — और इस सच्चाई ने उन्हें हिला दिया है।



डर की गूंज,… — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2025



