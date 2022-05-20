  • Menu
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in graft case, searches multiple places

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway, officials said on Friday.

The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.

