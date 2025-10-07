CEC: Bihar polls will be most transparent

  • Menu
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said that the Assembly elections in Bihar this time will be the most “transparent, secure, and easy elections” in India's history. While announcing the poll schedule, he said the window of objections for additions or deletions in the Bihar voter list remains open.

