The Central Board for Film Certification has dramatically reversed its position regarding the controversial film 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala', reducing its initial demand for 96 extensive edits to merely two minor alterations following intervention by the Kerala High Court. This significant shift occurred during a court hearing on July 9, where the censor board's counsel presented a substantially more accommodating approach to the film's certification process.

The movie, starring actor-politician Suresh Gopi alongside Anupama Parameswaran, had faced severe censorship challenges primarily due to its protagonist's name 'Janaki', which references the Hindu goddess Sita. The board initially expressed concerns about depicting a character bearing this sacred name in a narrative involving sexual abuse, fearing potential religious sensitivities and communal tensions.

Under the revised certification conditions, the censor board now permits retention of the title with a minor modification, suggesting either 'Janaki V Vs State of Kerala' or 'V Janaki Vs State of Kerala' to reflect the protagonist's complete name, Janaki Vidhyadharan. This compromise allows filmmakers to maintain the essential character identity while addressing the board's religious concerns through a simple naming convention adjustment.

The second required modification involves muting the protagonist's name during a specific cross-examination scene within the film. According to the board's affidavit, this particular sequence depicts the character being assisted by an individual from one religious community while facing questioning from someone belonging to another religious group. The board argued that this religious dichotomy in treating a character named after Goddess Sita could potentially inflame communal tensions and create divisive narratives between different religious communities.

The censor board's affidavit further warned that approving such scenes without modifications might encourage similar portrayals in future films, potentially establishing problematic precedents for religious representation in cinema. This reasoning reflects ongoing concerns about maintaining communal harmony while allowing artistic expression in Indian filmmaking.

Justice N Nagaresh has scheduled a follow-up hearing for later today, requesting filmmakers to present their response to these certification suggestions. The court had previously screened the complete film on July 5 to better understand the contentious elements before making informed decisions about the censorship requirements.

The case highlights significant regional disparities within India's film certification system, as the Mumbai division of the CBFC had raised the initial objections while the Kerala division had already approved the film without concerns. This discrepancy underscores the complex challenges filmmakers face when navigating varying censorship standards across different regional boards within the same national system.

Originally scheduled for release on June 20, the film experienced considerable delays due to this certification conflict. The producers had previously criticized the board's extensive editing demands as "arbitrary" and "unwarranted", expressing frustration with what they perceived as excessive interference in their creative work.

This development represents a significant victory for the filmmakers, who can now proceed with minimal modifications rather than the extensive restructuring initially demanded. The case may establish important precedents for future films dealing with similar themes involving religious references and sensitive social issues.

The resolution demonstrates how judicial intervention can facilitate dialogue between censorship authorities and creative professionals, potentially leading to more balanced approaches that respect both artistic freedom and cultural sensitivities. The outcome awaits final confirmation following today's scheduled hearing where producers will respond to the board's revised certification conditions.RetryClaude can make mistakes. Please double-check responses. Sonnet 4