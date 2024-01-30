Live
Central govt give waivers to industrialists but not to farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Central government is giving waivers to the industrialists of the country but not to the farmers.
Patna: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Central government is giving waivers to the industrialists of the country but not to the farmers.
“Modi government is giving waivers to the industrialists but is not giving the same to farmers of the country. The government had brought three laws for the farmers to snatch their land. I have raised these points but the media has been after me and the Congress.
“I went to Bhatta Parsaul village in UP a few years ago and pointed out that the land of farmers was being captured by the government and given to the industrialists. Instead of talking against it, the media started accusing me,” Rahul Gandhi said in Purnia district of Bihar on the second day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi went to Araria district and visited a temple there and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.
In Purnia, he attended Kisan Chaupal in Sisabadi village and interacted with farmers.
Congress on X wrote that the Mahayatra of justice is inspired by the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi.
“They are trying to mow down this ideology. The Congress will stand there where they try to mow the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi,” Congress said in its X post.
Senior Congress leader said that the hatred forces killed Mahatma Gandhi 76 years ago.
“To remember him, Rahul Gandhi was present in Araria district and paid homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi,” Ramesh said.
He said that Congress' fight with the hatred ideology will continue across the country.
“Those who have opposed Mahatma Gandhi in his entire life, refused his ideology and murdered him are now trying to grab his heritage. Those who are glorifying Nathuram Godse are not allowed to define “Idea of India,” Ramesh said.