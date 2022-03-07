Central Govt of India, Launched Pradhan Mantri E-Shram Card Pension Scheme: Cardholders to get Rs.3000 monthly pension

Modi's govt has introduced several welfare schemes for the betterment of the lives of the poor and those working in unorganized sector. And the recent scheme introduced by the Indian govt is, Pradhan Mantri EShram Card pension Scheme for old age protection and social security of the unorganized workers.

As per this scheme, the E-shram Card holders would be getting about Rs. 3000 pension each month from the govt.

With the help of this scheme, the central govt would direct help to the unorganized workers through this scheme. To avail the benefits of the scheme, one should register their names and details on the E-shram portal. Following the registration, a E-shram card would be issued on their name. it is basically a 12-digit labour card, which also marks the citizenship of a worker.

The goal of this pension plan is to offer security to the poor workers during their old age.

The above scheme is both voluntary as well as contributory pension scheme, wherein the registered card holders can only avail after turning the 60 years old. However, if the individuals dies before or after turning their eligible age, the spouse of the beneficiary would be entitled to receive 50% of the pension as family pension.

Note: The Family pension is applicable only to spouse.

Benefits of E-shram Card

• Beneficiary would receive Rs3000 pension each month after turning 60-year-old.

• Before turning 60-year-old, if the card holder gets involved in an accident, they would receive full insurance coverage.

• In Case of severe accident, the family of the beneficiary would receive an insurance of Rs. 50,000.

• The cardholders need to contribute money through the E-shram card. The Central govt would also offer matching contribution in his/her pension account.

How to register for E-shram scheme?

Interested eligible individuals shall visit their nearest CSC centre, in order to enrol his/her name, they must carry all identification documents such as Aadhar card, Saving account details, initial contribution amount in cash. Visit the E-shram portal to register your name to avail, all the benefits of the scheme.

How to make contribution on E-shram Card?

To make contribution in your E-shram card, you need to visit the register.eshram.gov.in. Apart from that, you can also make the contribution from your nearest common service centre.