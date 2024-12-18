Central, State govts taking steps to conserve endangered species

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that the conservation and promotion of nature is the responsibility of every individual. He said that deforestation has led to a shortage of shelter for animals and birds, urging every citi-zen to commit to planting as many trees as possible and contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

The Chief Minister highlighted that every living being, whether in the sky, water, or on land, plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of nature. He also praised Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi for his efforts in conserving endangered species. In line with these efforts, the state government has given special attention to the protection of the endangered vulture species. To support this initiative, a Jatayu conservation and breeding center was established in Pinjore. Currently, the center is home to 378 vultures.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function organized on the occasion of releasing 25 vultures at the Jatayu Conser-vation Center near Beed Shikargah Wildlife Sanctuary in Pinjore, Panchkula today. Environment, Forests and Wild-life Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Kalka MLA Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma was also present on this occasion.

Nayab Singh Saini stated that in the 1990s, the vulture population was in the crores, but it gradually decreased to lakhs. The primary cause of this decline was the use of di-clofenac injections in dairy animals. When vultures con-sumed the carcasses of these animals, the residual effects of the drug began to harm the vultures, pushing the spe-cies to the brink of extinction.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the Jatayu Con-servation Breeding Center team, urging them to extend their conservation work to Goriya sparrows as well. He as-sured that the government would provide full support for this initiative. He also mentioned that a Pakshi Niwas had been inaugurated on Monday at the Mata Mansa Devi Complex.