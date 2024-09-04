Live
Just In
Central team to visit Odisha to monitor bird flu
A Central team will visit Odisha on September 4 and 5 to monitor the steps taken by the State government to prevent the outbreak of bird flu.
Bhubaneswar: A Central team will visit Odisha on September 4 and 5 to monitor the steps taken by the State government to prevent the outbreak of bird flu. The Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandryand Dairying (DAHD), government of India, Alka Upadhyay, has assured the State of all support for control and containment of the outbreak.
A high level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, was convened on Monday to discuss the status of control and containment of the recent avian influenza outbreak.
Official sources said the outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed at four epicentres in Pipili, Satyabadi,Nimapada an Delanga blocks in Puri district. The control and containment operation is beingcarried out as per the action plan of the government of India. The control and containment operationin the affected zone of epicentres at Pipili and Satyabadi has been completed. The process is under progress at the epicentres of Delanga and Nimapada blocks.
A total of 51 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are engaged in culling, disposal of birds and sanitation in the infected zone. Till now, 35,329 birds, 84 eggs and 15,380 kg of poultry feed have been destroyed. A sum of Rs 10.94 lakh has been given to the farmers as compensation for culling of birds and destruction of eggs and poultry feed.
The Chief Secretary has directed officials to take up massive public awareness, intensify clinical surveillance in nearby areas and prevent entry of poultry, feed and poultry-related products to the affected gram panchayat/block. A sampling plan will be prepared forcollection of serum samples and sending regular samples to designated laboratories for surveillance. The deep burial site will be protected and those sites will be mapped and uploaded to the portal. The Health and Family Welfare department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation have been advised to carry outpublic awareness activities to prevent panic
among the people.