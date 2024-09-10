Centre confirms first mpox patient in India

New Delhi : Aman who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has tested positive for the disease, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

"The previously suspected case of mpox has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of mpox virus of the West African clade-2 in the patient," it said.

The Ministry said that it is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards.

It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

"The individual, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities," the ministry said.

The case aligns with earlier risk assessments and continues to be managed according to established protocols, it said, adding that public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained.

"There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time," the health ministry stated.

The World Health Organisation last month declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

The Centre on Monday advised states and Union Territories to screen and test all suspect mpox cases in the community, and identify isolation facilities in hospitals for both suspect and confirmed patients.

In a letter sent to states and union territories on Monday, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra asked them to prevent any undue panic amongst the masses.