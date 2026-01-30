Chandrababu Naidu to Tour Guntur and Kuppam, Launch Multiple Development Projects

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Guntur and Kuppam from tomorrow. On Friday, he will inaugurate the Mother and Child Health Centre at Guntur Government Hospital. The project was funded by Rs. 100 crore donated by Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA). Following this, he will participate in welfare programmes worth approximately Rs. 690 crore in Kuppam until Sunday evening.

On the first day, he will inaugurate the Rs. 3 crore Agastya Vidyachal Academy, lay the foundation stone for the Rs. 10 crore Learners' Accommodation Facility Centre, and inaugurate the Rs. 2 crore Oberoi Visitors Centre.

The second day will see the distribution of 5,555 e-cycles and signing of MoUs with seven new industries, expected to attract Rs. 675.24 crore in investments and create 12,000 jobs. He will also launch a plan to make Kuppam a net-zero region and review the Kuppam Master Plan and model bus stand designs by Surbana Jurong. On Sunday, he will meet party cadres before returning to Amaravati.