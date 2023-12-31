Live
- Zomato ‘war room’ handles order surge with over 3.2 lakh delivery boys
- Centre constitutes 16th Finance Commission with Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman
- Imran Khan's assets increased by PKR 277 million in past five years
- NIA records 94.70% conviction rate in 2023; intensifies crackdown on IS, terror-gangster nexus
- Grand New Year celebrations at FNCC
- United Cup: Dominant Djokovic beats Zhang to make winning start to season
- ISRO to usher in 2024 with launch of XPoSat on Jan 1
- Sri Lanka sees 'record' tourist arrivals in December
- Will free people of Andhra from atrocious rule in 100 days: Chandrababu
- Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister killed in Israeli airstrike
Just In
Centre constitutes 16th Finance Commission with Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman
The Centre, with the approval of the President, has constituted the Sixteenth Finance Commission.
The Centre, with the approval of the President, has constituted the Sixteenth Finance Commission.
Former Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, who is Professor at Columbia University, will be its Chairman while Ranjanam Pandey has been appointed as its Secretary. The other members would be notified separately.
The commission will make recommendations on the distribution between the Union and the states of the net proceeds of taxes which are to be, or may be, divided between them and the allocation between the states of the respective shares of such proceeds.
It will also make recommendations on the principles which should govern the grants-in-aid of the revenues of the states out of the Consolidated Fund of India and the sums to be paid to the states by way of grants-in-aid of their revenues.
The measures needed to augment the consolidated fund of a state to supplement the resources of the panchayats and municipalities in the state on the basis of the recommendations made by the commission of the state will also fall under its purview.
The commission may review the present arrangements on financing disaster management initiatives, with reference to the funds constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005), and make appropriate recommendations.
The commission has been requested to make its report available by October 31, 2025, covering a period of five years commencing on April 1, 2026.