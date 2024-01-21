Centre decides to fence Myanmar border: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Centre will soon fence the India-Myanmar border just like it has barricaded the border along with Bangladesh to restrict free movement into the country.

With this announcement, the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without a visa, will end soon.

While speaking at the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos in Guwahati, Amit Shah said, "India's border with Myanmar will soon be protected like the border with Bangladesh".