Centre has no data of police harassment 

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that since police and public order are State subjects, the Centre has no records of complaints, FIRs, regarding harassment/injury or death of individuals by police measures while enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown in the country, Minister of State (MoS) Home G Kishan Reddy, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said "Police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of Constitution of India.

Hence, the actions are taken by the respective State government." It also added that the data pertaining to complaints and cases/FIR registered regarding such incidents are "not maintained centrally."