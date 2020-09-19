Centre hikes paddy target in Nellore district 

New Delhi: The ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution agreed to enhance the paddy procurement target in Nellore district by procuring a total of 34.8 lakh metric tonne (MT) during the rabi crop and also further extend the paddy procurement season in the district till October 31.



Earlier, towards the end of August, the ministry had extended the paddy procurement season in Nellore district by one month till September 30 following Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's intervention. The farmers of the district have been requesting the government to extend the target and extend the period of procurement.

This decision follows the intervention of the Vice President who held discussions with three secretaries to the Government of India i.e. secretary food and public distribution; secretary, agriculture and secretary, home in the last two days after the issues related to paddy procurement in Nellore district were brought to his notice.