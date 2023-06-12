Centre is talking to wrestlers: Haryana CM

  • Menu
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Centre is talking to the wrestlers who called for a statewide strike on June 14 amid sexual allegations charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The bandh call has been given, but first, there should be talks," he told the media.

Earlier, wrestler Bajrang Punia, who attended the 'mahapanchayat' of protesting farmers to support their demand of MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal for sunflower seeds, said the wrestlers have postponed their agitation till June 15 and their next course of action would be announced if strong action is not taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by that time.

