Centre Request Kerala To Provide Daily COVID Updates

Kerala has recorded its state-level Covid data after a five-day delay, according to the Centre, which has instructed the state to ensure daily updation. The news comes on the heels of a significant increase in India's daily Covid count, sparking fears of another outbreak.



In the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 214 deaths. But, Kerala has a backlog of 212 deaths, of which 62 have been cleared as a result of court challenges, while the state recorded 150 deaths during April 13 and April 16, reported NDTV. Kerala's Covid figures were last released on April 13th.

The Union Ministry of Health and Welfare mentioned that regular and attentive recording of data is crucial to note and keep the useful knowledge of the pandemic in the districts, states, and national level and ensure that any anomalies, surges, or developing trends may be caught in a timely manner.

The letter further added that the state administration should ensure that the state provides daily updates of required details to the Union Ministry of Health. The letter emphasised that India's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic will benefit from periodic data updates.

At a time while all states have reduced Covid limits, the increase in instances is concerning. Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours, 2,183 additional Covid cases have been reported across India, an increase of 89.8% from yesterday's case total of 1,150 cases.