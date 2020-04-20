Centre revises order, stops sale of non-essential items

New Delhi: The supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain banned during the lockdown period, the Home Ministry said on Sunday, days after permitting the online sale of goods like mobile phones, refrigerators, clothes, television sets and laptops.

The order also clarified that e-commerce companies supplying essential goods would continue to be exempted from lockdown restrictions.

However, operation of vehicles delivering these goods will be subject to clearance by the administration of the states and union territories.

However, the Rajasthan and Maharashtra governments (both states where the Congress is in power) have said they will allow e-commerce platforms to deliver all goods, essential or non-essential.

Last week the government had included the sale of some non-essential goods, through e-commerce platforms, on a list of activities and services to be allowed from April 20 in areas least affected by the coronavirus outbreak, a decision that invited criticism from the Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT).