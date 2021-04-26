Centre sets up COVID-19 Help Desk to resolve International trade-related issues

Centre has set up a COVID-19 Help Desk to monitor and swiftly resolve issues arising in international trade. For timely support and information on import & export queries, the trade community can access the Help desk.

Informing about the decision, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Help desk will monitor the status of export and imports and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Mr Goyal in a tweet today said, "Govt. has set up a COVID-19 help desk to monitor & swiftly resolve issues arising in international trade. For timely support & information on import & export queries, the trade community can access the help desk: https://dgft.gov.in, dgftedi@nic.in and 1800-111-550."





This will look into issues relating to the Department of Commerce and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) import and Export Licensing Issues, Customs clearance delays in addition to import & export documentation issues, Banking matters among others. Helpdesk would also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other departments both under the Central and State Governments and will coordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions.

EXIM community can submit information on the DGFT website, dgft.gov.in to get quick and timeline resolution to their issues.