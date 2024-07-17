Centre summons top babus of AP, Telangana

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has convened a crucial meeting with Chief Secretaries and officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on July 24 in New Delhi to discuss the long-pending issues related to the AP State Reorganisations Act 2024. This would be the first such meeting in the Modi 3.0 term. This meeting assumes importance in the wake of the recent meeting that was held at Hyderabad between the two Chief Ministers -- A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu.

It remains to be seen if the meeting would discuss the decision taken at the CMs’ meeting on handing over five villages near Bhadrachalam temple to Telangana. Apart from the contentious issues like power dues, sharing water and assets between the two Telugu states that were listed under the schedule 13 are likely to come up for discussion.

This includes steps to establish institutions of national importance in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh, super specialty cum hospital cum teaching institutions in Andhra Pradesh, establishing the National Institute of Disaster Management in the successor state. Other issues under the schedule 13 are developing a new major port at Duggirajupatnam in Andhra Pradesh, establishing an integrated steel plant in Khammam district of Telangana and YSR district in AP, steps by NHAI to improve road connectivity in the backward regions of Telangana.