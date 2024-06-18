Centre takes action against electricity KYC update scam, blocks 392 mobile phones

The government has taken stern action to protect citizens in response to reports of fraudulent activities involving mobile numbers in electricity KYC update scams.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) utilised the ‘Chakshu’ portal for reporting and analysing fraudulent activities, initially identifying five suspect numbers.

The portal’s AI-driven analysis revealed that 392 handsets linked to 31,740 mobile numbers were involved in such fraudulent activities.

The DoT then directed all telecom service providers (TSPs) for IMEI-based blocking of 392 mobile handsets misused in cybercrime and financial frauds.

It also directed TSPs for the re-verification of 31,740 mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets.

“Failure in re-verification will result in immediate disconnection of reported numbers and blocking of associated handsets,” said the DoT.

According to the government, alert citizens have been proactive in reporting suspected fraud communications via the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal of DoT.

This has helped the DoT in combating and preventing cybercrimes and financial fraud.

“Citizens reported some cases of fraudsters using SMS & WhatsApp messages related to electricity KYC updates and malicious APK files to manipulate and gain control over victims' devices,” said the Department.

This initiative underscores the DoT's commitment to enhancing the security of Telecommunications networks and safeguarding citizens from digital fraud.