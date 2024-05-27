Centre to host PRAGATI-2024 to boost Ayurveda research, industry on Tuesday

New Delhi : The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Ayush, is set to host Pharma Research in Ayur Gyan And Techno Innovation (PRAGATI-2024) at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital on Tuesday.



PRAGATI-2024, an interactive meeting, aims to focus on exploring research opportunities and fostering collaboration between CCRAS and the Ayurveda drug industry.

The meeting aims to maximise the potential of Ayurveda stakeholders in drug and device development by connecting researchers and industrial partners involved in manufacturing Ayurveda formulations and technological innovations.

PRAGATI-2024 will help “identify potential industrial partners willing to collaborate with CCRAS, exchange scientific knowledge, and utilise research outcomes and products in ayurvedic drug development. This initiative will enhance networking and institutional linkages, ultimately benefiting ayurvedic clinicians and patients,” the Ministry said.

“A dossier detailing all 35 formulations and three instruments developed or in progress by CCRAS, including Ayush 64, Ayush SG, Ayush Gutti, and others, will be presented to the participating industries for discussion and review,” it added.

The event will be inaugurated by the Secretary Ministry of Ayush Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, and will witness participation from representatives of 35 pharmaceutical companies nationwide, including some CEOs, from renowned firms such as Himalaya, Emami, Baidyanath, Dabur, IMPCL, Arya Vaidya Sala, Oushadhi, and IMPCOPS.