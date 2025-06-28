Centre to strengthen mining infrastructure in North East states: Kishan Reddy

Guwahati: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy reaffirmed the Central Government's full support to the mineral and coal-rich North Eastern states at a Mining Ministers’ Conclave held here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering on the second day of the event, the Minister highlighted the Centre’s commitment to strengthening mining infrastructure, fast-track project approvals, and promoting sustainable mining practices in the region.

He stated that the development of the North East is central to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with the eight states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim—rightfully celebrated as Ashta Lakshmi.

Reddy said that enhanced Centre-State coordination is key to generating employment, attracting investment, and driving inclusive economic growth through mineral and coal sector development.

During the conclave, representatives from all eight northeastern states presented their roadmaps for advancing the mining and coal sectors. Ministers from Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, along with the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, outlined state-specific strategies, achievements, and future plans. They shared progress in block auctions, exploration of critical minerals, revival of coal mines, development of minor minerals, and adoption of sustainable mining models.

The discussions reflected a shared commitment to balancing environmental safeguards with economic growth. States also called for greater central assistance to overcome regional challenges and realise their full resource potential.

Addressing the conclave, Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, emphasised the need to significantly scale up exploration efforts across the country. He urged the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), and State Governments to work in close coordination and adopt modern, targeted, and time-bound exploration practices, especially for critical and strategic minerals.

He added that the Government of India has provided unprecedented policy and budgetary support to boost exploration activities, and now is the time to translate that momentum into action on the ground.

On the sidelines of the conclave, Reddy inaugurated the new regional office of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) in Guwahati. The inauguration was held in the presence of Assam Minister for Mines Kaushik Rai and senior officials.

The new IBM office is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening regulatory oversight, technical support, and facilitation services for the mining sector in the North East.

The two-day conclave served as a vital platform for aligning regional mining strategies with the national agenda of sustainable development, energy security, and economic transformation.