Centre's goal is to establish evidence-based criminal justice system, says Amit Shah

Establishing a full-proof evidence-based criminal justice system is the main goal of the Central government, and to achieve that, technology will play an important role, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

"At the same time, our goal is to make the criminal justice system evidence-based and not debate-based, so that there is no room for doubt in the system. This will ensure that the real culprit does not get the benefit of the doubt and at the same time ensure justice for the victims,” he said.

HM Shah on Sunday inaugurated the new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) at Rajarhat in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said that to establish a coveted and foolproof evidence-based criminal justice system, the investigators should always remain two steps ahead of the criminals.

“Technology will have to play the most important role in that move, where the investigators remain two steps ahead of the criminals. Because of DNA sequencing, we have been able to solve criminal cases which were 20 years old. Because of forensic audits, several financial crimes have been solved,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister further said that the Central government is all set to bring about a Rs 2,800 crore project for the modernisation of the forensic science facilities in the country. “At the same time, a National Forensic Data Centre will be set up for Rs 200 crore, where a huge pool of data will be reserved and its analysis will be made through artificial intelligence. This will make the process of entering into a foolproof, evidence-based criminal justice system much smoother,” the Union Home Minister said.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to address a political rally at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Central Kolkata, which will be attended by state BJP leadership in West Bengal at all levels. At the rally, Shah is expected to set the tone for the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections next year.