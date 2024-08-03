Chai, biscuits on me: Rahul claims ED raid being planned against him

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his ‘chakravyuh’ speech in Parliament. The BJP dismissed his claim saying he is creating a new narrative to distract people from asking about his accountability as the MP from Wayanad following the devastating landslide tragedy there. In a post on X early Friday, Gandhi said, “Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed ..Chai and biscuits on me.”

In another development, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion on “the BJP government’s misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax for political harassment”.

The notice said, “the opposition condemns the BJP government’s misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax for political harassment. Despite their reduced number from 303 to 240 seats and the reliance on alliances with TDP and JDU, the government continues to deploy these agencies to intimidate opposition leaders and force compliance, undermining democratic principles. This misuse of state power is unacceptable and threatens the integrity of our institutions.”

Reacting to Gandhi’s claim, BJP leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the former Congress chief might have been told that people are asking questions about his accountability so he has sought to create a new narrative. However, several Congress and opposition leaders rallied behind Gandhi and accused the government of “misusing” probe agencies.