Challenges in Implementing POSH Policy in Workplaces

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy, introduced in 2013, aims to create safer workplaces, but many organizations still face challenges in implementing it.

Key Challenges

1. Lack of Awareness and Training:

Many organizations don't properly train employees on what sexual harassment is, leading to underreporting and mishandling of cases.

2. Weak Internal Committees (ICs):

Some organizations have poorly equipped ICs that are not able to handle complaints effectively.

3. Loss of Trust:

Due to weak enforcement, many women lose trust in the POSH process and hesitate to file complaints.

Supreme Court’s Concerns and Directions

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the poor implementation of POSH policies, calling them symbolic rather than effective. To improve this, every workplace must have an IC, and every district must set up a local committee. Company websites should list IC members, complaint procedures, and policies. IC members need training on handling complaints and conducting inquiries, with regular employee workshops.

What Can Organizations Do?

Organizations should train employees on the SH Act and POSH policy. THORS’ POSH Course helps ensure compliance and educates staff about their rights.

Though POSH policy has made progress, challenges remain. Organizations need proper training, active ICs, and a safe environment to prevent sexual harassment. Learn more with THORS’ POSH Course and our other helpful blogs.