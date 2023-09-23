Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party to go it alone in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls

Chandigarh : The AAP will fight the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls on its own, its state unit vice-president Anurag Dhanda said on Friday, saying the party has a complete organisational structure ready and will soon announce its village-level committees too.

Dhanda, however, said for the Lok Sabha election, there has been no discussion on seat sharing among the INDIA opposition bloc members yet. “For the Assembly polls, there will be no compromise, no tie-up and the AAP will contest all 90 seats on its own. For the Lok Sabha, we will abide by the orders of the party high-command,” he told reporters here.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was asked about senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s recent remarks that his party is capable of winning both the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on its own. He had also said the Congress will contest all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in next year’s general election.

The former Haryanca chief minister had claimed that the AAP has no base in the state. Several opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The AAP is also part of the alliance.

“When Bhupinder Hooda says the Congress is capable and asks on what basis the AAP is asking for seats, he should remember that the father-son duo (Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda) had lost both the Sonipat and Rohtak (Lok Sabha) seats (in the 2019 polls). On what basis is he now making claims for these seats?

“Whether there will be seat sharing or not is not for him to decide. He is neither a member of the coordination committee, which has the power to decide on seat sharing between the INDIA bloc constituents, nor does he hold any position in the Congress high-command by virtue of which he can give directions to his party’s state unit,” Dhanda said. He claimed that “Hooda is preparing the ground to leave the Congress and join the BJP”.