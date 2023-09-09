Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials

Chandigarh : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over appointment letters to 710 newly recruited ‘patwaris’. The move comes a week after revenue officials launched an agitation saying they are boycotting “additional” work they are expected to carry out.

Mann also announced an over three-fold enhancement in the monthly training allowance for the under-training patwaris from the existing Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,000 with immediate effect.

He handed over the appointment letters to 710 newly inducted patwaris, including 201 women, at a function here. In a reference to patwaris boycotting additional work, Mann, in an official statement, said it is unfortunate that some people have made it their habit to create inconvenience in the name of pen-down strikes for supporting their “corrupt colleagues”. Mann said this is “unwarranted and undesirable” as the state government will not make any compromise with the interests of the common man.

Taking a jibe over the obstinacy of the agitating patwaris, the chief minister said they want to “blackmail” the state government by “harassing” the common man.

However, the government will not succumb to such theatrics at the cost of the interests of the people, he said, adding this is the government of the people and every effort will be made to ensure their wellbeing.