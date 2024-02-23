Live
- Esri India, CKS to train 5 lakh students in geospatial tech skills in 5 yrs
- Lok Sabha elections dates are likely to be announced after March 13
- Delhi High Court dismisses plea to offer prayers at demolished 600-yr-old mosque on Shab-e-Barat
- BJP protests in Karnataka Assembly against Siddaramaiah govt's resolution
- UPA govt refused to hike Karnataka’s share from 30% to 40%: BJP
- MEA responds to Indians caught in conflict in Russia, urges caution
- IIT Bombay’s new low-cost, thin coating material can reduce record heat
- Elon Musk says Gmail’s alternative Xmail is coming soon
- Goa AAP MLA demands dropping of cases against ‘mob’ involved in attacking BJP minister
- Six killed in millitary, NPA rebels clash in Philippines
Just In
Chandigarh: Punjab to present budget on March 5
In order to give boost to the Medium and Small Scale Industries, the Cabinet walso gave approval for setting up of dedicated Wing namely MSME Punjab in the Department of Industries and Commerce
Chandigarh : The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave nod for convening the budget session of 16th Legislative Assembly from March 1 to 15 with budget presentation on March 5. This was decided at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here.
A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the Cabinet authorised the Governor to convene the session, as per Article 174 of the Constitution of India. The Punjab government will present its budget for the financial year 2024-25 on March 5.
In order to give boost to the Medium and Small Scale Industries, the Cabinet also gave approval for setting up of dedicated Wing namely MSME Punjab in the Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab.
This initiative is driven by the commitment of the government to address the diverse challenges faced by MSMEs and transform Punjab into a highly vibrant and dynamic industrial hub.
MSME Punjab will work towards enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs, ensuring a steady flow of credit from financial institutions and banks to MSMEs, enabling them to fuel their expansion and innovation.
MSME Punjab will also provide handholding and support to MSMEs in adopting advanced technologies and modernising their operations to stay ahead in the global marketplace,
facilitating setting up of common facilities centre in the areas of modern testing facilities and quality certification, etc., to ensure that products meet international standards, enhancing marketability.