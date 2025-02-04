Live
- GE Aerospace Foundation initiative, ‘Next Engineers’ Program to Bengaluru
- Work on Kulai Fishing Harbour Project Stalled Amid Fishermen’s Concerns
- China to Launch Robotic Flyer to Moon’s South Pole in 2026
- Chennai Flights Diverted to Bengaluru Due to Dense Fog, Causing Major Disruptions
- Rabi crop sowing in current season crosses 661 lakh hectares
- CM Revanth Reddy calls Telangana's caste census as model of nation
- Girl run over by bus in Bhubaneswar
- From 'Dollar Dreams' to 'Kubera': Sekhar Kammula’s Guide to Making Every Character Count (Even the Dog!)
- Top 10 Gated Community Apartments in Bangalore for 2025 – Luxury, Security & Modern Living
- Samsung Galaxy G Fold: All About the Triple-Fold Smartphone
Just In
Chennai Flights Diverted to Bengaluru Due to Dense Fog, Causing Major Disruptions
Chennai experienced an unusually foggy morning, disrupting 25 flights at the airport and causing traffic delays.
On Tuesday, Chennai saw an unusually foggy morning, with thick mist reducing visibility and causing traffic delays. The fog disrupted 25 flights at Chennai Airport.
Six flights were diverted to Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad, while over 15 departing flights were delayed. The fog, along with a drop in temperature, gave the city a rare winter-like atmosphere. Flights from Muscat and Dubai were rerouted to nearby airports.
A British Airways flight from London and an Oman Airlines flight from Muscat were redirected to Bengaluru, while IndiGo flights from Hyderabad and Pune went to Thiruvananthapuram.An Air India Express flight from Kuwait had to circle above the city.
Flights from Chennai to places like Delhi, Madurai, and Singapore were delayed. Air India and IndiGo urged passengers to check flight status. The weather department also warned that fog and haze would continue in parts of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.