Chennai Flights Diverted to Bengaluru Due to Dense Fog, Causing Major Disruptions

On Tuesday, Chennai saw an unusually foggy morning, with thick mist reducing visibility and causing traffic delays. The fog disrupted 25 flights at Chennai Airport.

Six flights were diverted to Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad, while over 15 departing flights were delayed. The fog, along with a drop in temperature, gave the city a rare winter-like atmosphere. Flights from Muscat and Dubai were rerouted to nearby airports.

A British Airways flight from London and an Oman Airlines flight from Muscat were redirected to Bengaluru, while IndiGo flights from Hyderabad and Pune went to Thiruvananthapuram.An Air India Express flight from Kuwait had to circle above the city.

Flights from Chennai to places like Delhi, Madurai, and Singapore were delayed. Air India and IndiGo urged passengers to check flight status. The weather department also warned that fog and haze would continue in parts of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.