Chennai may seal business units over violations

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has threatened to seal business units for three months if they didn't follow the social distancing norms and other regulations to curb spread of coronavirus.

According to Commissioner G. Prakash, special teams would be formed to ensure following of social distancing norms to curb coronavirus infection. Chennai has reported 768 Covid-19 cases.

Prakash said three of the 15 divisions of Chennai accounted for 65 per cent of the case-load. The corporation will deploy resources in a focussed manner and a separate team for containment zone management has been set up. The essentials for people in the Containment zone will be provided. Where ever water supply was an issue, water tanks would be installed, he said.