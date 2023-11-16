Live
Chhath Puja: Toxic foam on Yamuna will be cleared in one or two days, says Delhi Minister Atishi
New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Thursday said the toxic foam on the Yamuna will be cleared in the next one or two days and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to stop the release of dirty water in the river.
The senior AAP leader made the remarks during an inspection of the Burari Chhath ghat in the morning. The Arvind Kejriwal government has made arrangements for devotees during Chhath, she said. The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer 'arghya' to the Sun God on the last two days, will begin on November 17. People gather at ghats, such as the one in Burari, to offer prayers.
"The work of clearing the foam on the Yamuna river is going on. Using boats, Delhi Jal Board teams are spraying chemicals and enzymes to remove the foam, and it will be cleared in one or two days. But I want to urge the Uttar Pradesh government to not release polluted water. The water that is coming towards Kalindi Kunj side of the river is from the Uttar Pradesh barrage," Atishi said.