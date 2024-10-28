Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Addresses Controversy Over Meeting With PM Modi

Ahead of his retirement on November 10, 2024, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud addressed the controversy surrounding his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Ganesh Puja in September. He clarified that the meeting was a routine discussion focused on judiciary-related infrastructure issues, not judicial decisions.

Following PM Modi’s visit to Chandrachud’s residence during the festival, Opposition leaders questioned the appropriateness of the meeting. In response, Chief Justice Chandrachud stated that judges and executive leaders have a "mature" understanding to keep judicial matters out of such discussions, adding that the judiciary's independence is upheld in all interactions.

Speaking at the Loksatta lecture series, Chandrachud noted that it is common for Chief Justices to meet Chief Ministers in various states, usually to discuss judicial infrastructure. "You never meet for judicial discussion," he emphasized, highlighting the mutual respect between the judiciary and the political class in such settings.

The Chief Justice underscored the necessity of these meetings for judicial improvements, such as constructing new court buildings and accommodations for judges, recounting his own experiences as Chief Justice of different High Courts. He stressed that the collaboration among government branches is aimed at advancing national welfare, asserting that trust in this process enables meaningful dialogue.

Responding to Opposition criticism of the meeting, some leaders argued that the public nature of the visit sent the wrong message. However, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla defended the meeting, noting that it was comparable to past social gatherings of political leaders and judges, such as the 2009 Iftar event hosted by former PM Manmohan Singh, which included then-CJI KG Balakrishnan.