Chief Minister Of Delhi Assured That Restrictions Will Be Lifted Up Once The Cases Goes Down

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that all restrictions will be gradually withdrawn as the number of cases and fatalities decreases. However, he earlier also mentioned that there will be no lockdown in the national capital so far.

He said on Tuesday that of the 136 Covid patients presently at Lok Nayak Hospital, only six came in for treatment of the virus, while the rest were hospitalised for other diseases but also tested positive for Covid, highlighting that the existing Covid wave is relatively mild and lesser patients are requiring hospitalisation.

Kejriwal explained that they had no choice but to impose certain limits and restrictions such as opening shops at odd even days, closure of school and Colleges and more. This is solely for the protection of the citizens. People's livelihoods will be impacted if they implement limitations, and cases will rise if we do not impose restrictions. Though they need to find a suitable solution that willl provide protection as well as can earn their livelihood. He assured that if cases come down, the restrictions will be lifted up.

According to the Chief Minister, the third wave is less severe than the second, when a surge in hospitalizations overwhelmed the healthcare system, leaving many patients stranded. He recalled that the second wave, that took place in April of last year, was extremely hazardous and frightening. Only patients with Covid symptoms and low oxygen levels were admitted to hospitals during the second wave. However, this time, many of the patients admitted to hospitals had comorbidities such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes, chronic disease, and respiratory problems. Although the cases rapidly spreading. They are witnessing fewer hospitalizations at the moment.

He mentioned that the government has the potential to offer 36,000 beds and 11,000 ICU/oxygen beds if needed. There are sufficient beds, oxygen, and medications at LNJP Hospital. In comparison to the second wave, the number of people admitted is lower. Around 22,000 Covid patients admitted to the hospital, according to Kejriwal, have recovered.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Monday that restaurants and bars would be closed for dining, but that takeout and delivery would be allowed. It announced the closure of all private offices on Tuesday, with the exception of those participating in critical tasks. The government has also requested that similar restrictions be imposed in the NCR regions of Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurgaon.