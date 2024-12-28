  • Menu
Chief Secy Manoj Ahuja’s tenure extended

Chief Secy Manoj Ahuja's tenure extended
Bhubaneswar: The Union government has approved the extension of Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja for a period of one year, official sources said on...

Bhubaneswar: The Union government has approved the extension of Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja for a period of one year, official sources said on Friday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Ahuja’s extension.

Ahuja, who was due to superannuate on December 31, 2024, will remain in service for another year. The Odisha government has decided to extend the tenure of Ahuja with the approval of the Centre, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

“Several schemes are being implemented in the State, and for the execution of those, the government needs support from the bureaucracy,” he said. The 1990-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer was appointed as Chief Secretary on June 29, 2024. He took charge on July 1 this year.

