Child rights violated during poll campaigns

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India had instructed the political parties and candidates to refrain from involving children during election campaigns. But it has been seen that the guidelines were flouted.

State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal said that his office had received allegations against political parties who have been engaging children during the election campaign in Khurda district. Both the BJD and the BJP had filed complaints against each other regarding the use of children in poll campaigns.

Children were used for carrying party flags and for taking part in poll rallies. Strangely, protection of child rights is not mentioned in any of the parties’ manifestos despite increasing incidents of crime against children.

Political parties used children during poll campaigns in Dhenkanal. The District Journalist Association reported the matter to General Observer Anju Chaudhury. But the enforcement agencies are yet to take any action. Even children were seen placing party posters on the walls.

Both the BJD and the BJP used children in election rallies before the third phase poll on May 25. Many women were seen carrying babies during poll campaigns and roadshows organised by the BJD for its candidates on May 23. During a roadshow, a 2-year-old child fell down at Ganesh Bazaar.

Similarly, a child was seen flying a BJP flag on a vehicle on May 22 during a roadshow.