Chinese glasses covering Modi's red eye, says Kharge

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government in the Centre for trying to dodge a discussion in Parliament over the India-China Tawang clash of December 9.





ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मोदी सरकार की "लाल आँख" पर चीनी चश्मा लग गया है।



क्या भारतीय संसद में चीन के विरूद्ध बोलने की अनुमति नहीं है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2022





Using terms like "lal aankh" and "Chinese glasses", Kharge's tweet in Hindi could roughly be interpreted as "the once glaring eyes of the Modi government have been covered with Chinese glasses".

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also questioned the central government on whether it needed permission to speak against China in Sansad Bhawan.

The parliament has witnessed multiple disruptions this week with both houses rejecting the opposition's requests for a discussion on the India-China border situation following the Tawang clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, as many as 17 opposition parties staged a walkout from the Parliament accusing the government of not holding a discussion over the December 9 clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector.

The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party were among the 17 parties that walked out from the Parliament during 'Zero Hour' in Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge among other Opposition leaders raised the issue to hold a detailed discussion on the clash when the House assembled on Wednesday and Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed 'Zero Hour' so that parliamentarians could raise their issues.

As the Opposition's demand to hold the discussion on the India-China border clash was not allowed by the Chair, the 17 parties staged the walkout.

Meanwhile, the US Pentagon has said that China continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

Addressing a briefing, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Press Secretary of the Department of Defense (DoD), said the DoD continues to closely watch developments along the line of actual control at the India-China border.