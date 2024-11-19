Live
Just In
Chinese National Arrested In Delhi For Rs 100 Crore Multi-State Cyber Fraud Operation
- Delhi Police arrest Chinese national Fang Chenjin for orchestrating WhatsApp-based stock trading scams worth over Rs 100 crore, initially traced through a Rs 43.5 lakh fraud case.
- The investigation began with a complaint from Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan in July, who was deceived into investing Rs 43.5 lakh through fake stock market training programs conducted via WhatsApp groups.
The Shahdara Cyber Police have apprehended a Chinese national, Fang Chenjin, in a widespread cyber fraud operation that spans multiple Indian states. Initially investigated for a Rs 43.5 lakh scam, the case expanded to reveal connections to fraudulent activities exceeding Rs 100 crore.
The investigation began with a complaint from Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan in July, who was deceived into investing Rs 43.5 lakh through fake stock market training programs conducted via WhatsApp groups. The scammer directed funds to various bank accounts under their control.
The investigation uncovered:
- Two additional cases of cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh
- 17 separate complaints registered on the Cyber Crime Portal linked to the same Fincare Bank account
- Fraudulent transactions through Maha Laxmi Traders' bank account in Mundka, Delhi, including a Rs 1.25 lakh transfer in April
Law enforcement officials tracked down Chenjin to Safdarjung Enclave through detailed analysis of call records and banking transactions. Upon arrest, authorities seized crucial evidence, including mobile devices and WhatsApp conversations that documented his role in coordinating these financial schemes.
The police continue their investigation, suggesting the possibility of uncovering more victims and additional fraud networks. The case highlights the growing sophistication of cyber financial crimes targeting Indian investors.