Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

RAMPUR: People protesting against the amended citizenship law have given a call for a bandh here for Saturday amid the police taking over 150 people in preventive custody in last two days.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the police have also sought property details of around 250 people who have provoked tension or are suspected to do it in coming days.

"Once we get these details and cases are investigated, their properties will be attached for their attempt to fan violence," Sharma told PTI.

"We have taken 155 people in custody since Thursday under section 151 of the CrPC. Warnings have been issued to 600 others who have indulged in vitiating law and order situation," he said.

No injury to any policeman or civilian has been reported in the district so far, he said, amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests unfolding in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the country.