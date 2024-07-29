Civil Service Aspirant's Warning Ignored Before Deadly Flooding At Delhi Coaching Center

A month before three students tragically died due to flooding at a coaching center, a civil service aspirant lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the illegal use of basements as libraries and study centers.

Kishor Singh Kushwah, the complainant, reported on June 26 that several coaching centers in Old Rajinder Nagar and South Patel Nagar areas were operating illegally in basements. His complaint, filed on the Public Grievance Portal, warned of the potential for a major accident.

Kushwah's list included Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the fatal incident later occurred.

Despite the coaching center lacking permission to run a basement library, they continued operating test classes without a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Kushwah reiterated his concerns in follow-up complaints on July 15 and July 22, stressing the urgency and need for immediate action. He claimed the civic body failed to respond.

Kushwah asserted that the administration holds full responsibility for such incidents and called for the government to take decisive action against the violators.

Following the flooding incident, the MCD sealed 13 coaching centers in Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday for rule violations. A civic body team inspected and sealed institutes running commercial activities in basements, as confirmed by Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The MCD faced criticism for inadequate enforcement of building norms after the incident. A similar survey had been initiated last year after a massive fire at an IAS coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar, but it was reportedly halted mid-way.

In May, the Delhi High Court directed the MCD and the Delhi Development Authority to shut down coaching centers violating fire safety norms.