CJI Attacker Rakesh Kishore Banned From Supreme Court Practice For ‘Grave Misconduct’

Advocate Rakesh Kishore has been permanently barred from practising in the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) terminated his temporary membership over what it termed “grave misconduct.” The decision came following Kishore’s attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai inside the courtroom.

In its unanimous resolution, the SCBA stated that Kishore’s conduct was “reprehensible, disorderly, and unfit for a member of the Bar.” His membership number K-01029/RES has been removed from the association’s rolls with immediate effect. The association also directed the cancellation of his SCBA and proximity access cards.

Earlier reports revealed that the Attorney General had been approached to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the 72-year-old lawyer, who has also been suspended by the Bar Council of India.

Speaking to ANI, Kishore claimed he acted out of “emotional pain” over what he viewed as judicial interference in Hindu religious issues and showed no remorse. He alleged that CJI Gavai mocked a petition related to a Hindu temple, prompting his protest.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders across parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the act as “utterly condemnable” and lauded Justice Gavai’s composure. Leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties called it an attack on constitutional values and a reflection of growing intolerance in society.